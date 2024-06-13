Audit Reveals 40% of Minnesota’s $487 ‘Hero Pay’ Recipients Ineligible, Sparking Political Clash

Audit Reveals Hundreds of Thousands of Ineligible Recipients for Minnesota’s “Hero Pay” Program

A recent audit by the Office of the Legislative Auditor has revealed that hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans may have received “hero pay” bonuses without being eligible, according to the published article of CBS NEWS. The report criticized the Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) for not adhering to the eligibility requirements set for the Minnesota Frontline Worker Pay Program. The audit found that 40% of recipients did not have their eligibility confirmed relying instead on self-attestation and minimal checks against state systems like unemployment requirements and adjusted gross income. The Frontline Worker Pay Program designed to reward frontline workers for their service during the pandemic paid out $487.45 to roughly one million workers.

This was a significant drop from the initially estimated $750 per person due to the unexpected high number of applications. The program’s launch followed two years of legislative debate over eligibility and funding with about 15% of applications being rejected according to state officials. The audit has sparked a political clash with GOP lawmakers blaming the Democrats for mismanaging taxpayer money and inflating expectations. Sen. Karin Housley criticized the program for the high number of seemingly ineligible recipients while Rep. Cedrick Frazier defended the initiative highlighting its success in providing much-needed support to frontline workers. The findings have raised questions about the state’s risk tolerance and the effectiveness of quickly implemented programs based on self-attestation.

