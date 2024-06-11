Connecticut’s Solar and Geothermal Energy Program: Save $1,300 on 8-Kilowatt Systems with Tax Exemption

Connecticut’s Solar and Geothermal Energy Program: Save Over $1,300 on 8-Kilowatt Systems with Tax Exemption

Connecticut residents have a golden opportunity to harness the power of solar and geothermal energy while pocketing some extra cash through a new energy program, according to the published article of THE US Sun. With the state offering a sales tax exemption for purchases of solar and geothermal energy devices, homeowners, tenants, commercial property owners and even manufacturers can benefit. The potential savings could be substantial especially for those investing in larger systems. MarketWatch estimates that buyers of an 8-kilowatt home solar system which typically costs around $21,000 could save over $1,300 right away thanks to the waived sales tax of 6.35%. However, to qualify for this tax waiver certain criteria must be met. Purchasers must be buying their equipment in Connecticut and acquiring the approved energy devices such as solar electricity-generating systems or geothermal resource systems.

Additionally, the proper documentation such as the CERT-140 certificate from the Connecticut Department of Revenue must be presented at the time of purchase. Interestingly this exemption isn’t exclusive to homeowners; tenants, commercial property owners and manufacturers can also benefit from tax-free purchases of solar and geothermal equipment. Beyond Connecticut similar incentives exist across the United States to promote the adoption of renewable energy sources. The federal government for instance offers a substantial tax credit covering 30% of the installation cost for solar power systems. This initiative coupled with state-level exemptions like those in New York and New Jersey underscores a growing trend towards incentivizing sustainable energy practices nationwide. As more Americans embrace solar and geothermal technologies not only do they stand to benefit financially but they also contribute to a cleaner greener future for all.

Furthermore, residents in Connecticut may also qualify for property tax exemptions based on their solar power usage. However, eligibility for this additional benefit varies and requires individuals to check with their local government. Beyond the Nutmeg State the federal government’s generous tax credits for solar installations are expected to save homeowners thousands of dollars. This comprehensive suite of incentives reflects a broader shift towards renewable energy adoption across the country with states like New York and New Jersey also offering sales tax exemptions to encourage the transition towards sustainable energy solutions. As these initiatives gain traction they not only provide immediate financial relief but also pave the way for a more environmentally conscious future.

