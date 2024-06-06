SNAP Your Fingers: Get Your Food Benefits on Time!

When Will I Get My SNAP Benefits?

SNAP Payment Schedule: How to Know When You’ll Receive Your Benefits

According to Marca, This week, many Americans in Texas will get money to help them buy food. The program is called SNAP, and it helps Americans who don’t have enough money to buy the food they need. But Americans who get this help want to know when they’ll get the money.

In Texas, the SNAP money is given out at different times of the month. It’s like a big schedule! The schedule is based on a special number called the EDG number. This number tells you when you’ll get your money.

For this week, Americans with EDG numbers 68-92 will get their money. This means they’ll get their SNAP money on [insert date]. If you’re waiting for your SNAP money, don’t worry! You’ll get it soon, and you can use it to buy food and other things you need.

