Is Marrying Young a Good Idea? Exploring the Pros and Cons

In a time when many young adults are delaying or avoiding marriage, some celebrities are choosing to tie the knot early. Notable examples include “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown, who recently married Jake Bongiovi, and Sofia Richie, who wed music executive Elliot Grainge at 24. Despite societal trends, these stars are making headlines by marrying in their early 20s. Therapists emphasize that there is no universal “right” age to marry. The decision should depend on the couple’s individual and shared goals rather than societal or familial expectations. “It’s whatever works for a couple,” says psychotherapist Stephanie Sarkis. “It’s what they want to do.”

Benefits of Marrying Young

Although marriage rates in the United States have declined, a significant number of young adults still aspire to marry. According to a 2019 Pew Research Center report, 69% of adults aged 18 to 34 who have never been married hope to marry someday. However, the median age for first marriages has risen to around 30 for men and 28 for women, compared to 22 and 20 in the 1950s.

Despite the trend of delayed marriages, there are benefits to marrying young. Sarkis notes that the early 20s are often a time of significant change and upheaval. Navigating these challenges with a spouse can strengthen a couple’s bond. Being with the same person from young adulthood can provide a solid foundation upon which to build a lasting marriage.

The timing of marriage, Sarkis adds, “has more to do with the maturity level of the people that are getting married and the reasons for getting married.” For Millie Bobby Brown, the decision was clear. She has expressed certainty about her partner, Jake Bongiovi, saying, “The one thing that made clear sense to me was him.”

Challenges of Marrying Young

However, marrying young is not the right choice for everyone. Early adulthood is a period of personal growth and changing worldviews, which can pose challenges for young couples. Significant changes in beliefs or life goals, such as whether to have children, can create conflict.

Older adults generally have a clearer understanding of their life and relationship goals. Sarkis advises discussing crucial issues like finances and family planning before considering marriage. This can help ensure that both partners are on the same page and reduce potential conflicts. Marriage and family therapist Erik Anderson points out that the age at which a couple marries often reflects their values. Shared religious beliefs or the desire for a large family can drive a couple to marry young. Conversely, those who prioritize finding a highly compatible partner may choose to marry later.

Finding the Right Partner

Ultimately, the success of a marriage depends more on the quality of the relationship than on the age at which the couple marries. Jon Bon Jovi, reflecting on his son’s marriage to Millie Bobby Brown, suggests that finding the right partner and growing together is more important than the age at which one marries. “I don’t know if age matters if you find the right partner and you grow together,” he says.

While marrying young has its advantages, it also comes with challenges. The decision should be based on personal and shared goals, maturity, and readiness to handle the responsibilities of marriage. Whether young or old, the key to a successful marriage lies in finding a partner with whom one can grow and build a fulfilling life together.