California’s Health Insurance Conundrum: Don’t Get Caught in the Tax Trap

Many People in California Get Surprised by Big IRS Bills

Hidden Costs of Health Insurance: What You Need to Know

Many people in California get surprised by a big bill from the IRS. This happens when they get too much help with their health insurance. This can happen if they don’t know how much money they’ll make next year or if they don’t tell the government about changes in their family.

A lot of people get caught off guard and owe a lot of money. In 2021, over 400,000 families in California owed the IRS almost $690 million. This is a lot of money for many people who are already struggling to make ends meet. Many of these families have low incomes and make less than $50,000 a year.

READ ALSO: Rental Market Booms as US Housing Crisis Drives Institutional Investors to Buy Up Homes; 4% of Atlanta Homes Owned by Wall Street

Common Mistakes in California’s Health Insurance Program

This is a big problem for many people in California. They do everything right and follow the rules, but they still get in trouble. This is because they don’t know how to handle the health insurance help. Some people even get help from non-profit organizations that teach them how to do their taxes correctly.

READ ALSO: Building a Better Future: Can New York State’s Housing Deal Bridge the Gap?