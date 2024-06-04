Riverside County Supervisors’ Pay Hike: 19% Raise in the Works, But Not Everyone is on Board

Riverside County Board of Supervisors Set to Vote on 19% Pay Raise

Supervisor Jeffries Opposes Proposed Raise, Citing Public Disapproval

According to Audacy, The Riverside County Board of Supervisors is going to vote on a plan to give themselves a big raise. They will get a 19% increase in their salary, which means they will make $226,359 per year. Some other important officials in the county will also get a raise.

One supervisor, Kevin Jeffries, does not agree with the plan. He thinks it’s a bad idea and will make the public unhappy. He has always refused to take a raise since he was first elected in 2012. He is the lowest-paid member of the board.

Riverside County Officials Set to Receive Salary Increases Based on Judicial Comparison

The plan is based on a formula that compares the supervisors’ salaries to those of judges. The chairman of the board, Chuck Washington, thinks it’s a good idea because it will make sure that important officials are not punished for making tough decisions. However, some people do not agree with the plan and think it’s not fair. They think that important officials should make sacrifices like everyone else. The plan is likely to be approved on Tuesday, and the raises will start in 60 days for the supervisors and 30 days for the other officials.

