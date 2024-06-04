Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Nashville: A Guide for Homebuyers and Investors

Nashville’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: A Guide for Homebuyers and Investors Neighborhood Spotlight: Nashville’s Transforming Areas and the Pros and Cons of Investing in Each Nashville‘s neighborhoods have been scrutinized by experts and a list of the most dangerous areas has been compiled, according to the report of susanthetford. These neighborhoods have been ranked based on factors such as unemployment, median income, population density, low home values and high crime rates. The list is not definitive and crime can occur in any neighborhood but it’s essential for homebuyers to be aware of these areas. Neighborhoods like Sylvan Park have undergone significant revitalization in recent years transforming from neglected areas to trendy hubs. While it’s uncertain which neighborhoods will follow suit the possibility of transformation is a consideration worth keeping in mind. For those looking for an investment property or a bargain some of these neighborhoods may be worth exploring.

6 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Nashville

The neighborhood of Bordeaux has been dubbed the “single mother’s neighborhood” due to the high percentage of households headed by single women. Unfortunately this demographic is also plagued by high crime rates and low income. According to recent statistics, at least 20% of households in Bordeaux are single mothers with many struggling to make ends meet. The neighborhood’s crime rate is among the highest in the city with a 5.5% unemployment rate and 12% vacancy rate making it a breeding ground for trouble. Local residents are calling for more support and resources to help address the root causes of poverty and crime in this neighborhood.

Buena Vista has been ranked as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Nashville with drug use and violence being major concerns. According to local authorities drug use is one of the most common crimes in the area which drives up the violent crime rate. The schools in Buena Vista are also lacking with many residents citing a lack of opportunities and resources for young Americans. The neighborhood’s high crime rate has made it a challenging place for families to live and thrive.

Capitol View has been a rough neighborhood for years but its proximity to downtown Nashville has many residents hoping for a turnaround. With housing prices already on the rise locals are seeing a glimmer of hope for the future. However, for now the neighborhood’s high crime rate and low income make it a challenging place to live. Many residents are calling for more support and resources to help address the root causes of poverty and crime in the area.

McKissack Park has been plagued by high crime rates for years with many residents feeling trapped and unable to escape. The average income in this neighborhood is very low and there is little to do in the area. The home prices in McKissack Park are some of the lowest in Nashville making it a difficult place for families to live and thrive.

Elizabeth Park may have a lovely name but living in this neighborhood is a different story. High violent crime rates plague this area with many gang-related crimes driving up the numbers. While the overall crime rate is lower than in some other neighborhoods on this list residents are still six times more likely to be a victim of violent crime. The income average is staggeringly low at $22,000 per year making it a challenging place for families to live and thrive.

Osage-North Fisk was once a thriving neighborhood but as Americans fled to the suburbs for bigger homes and yards it was left behind. Today this neighborhood is still plagued by poverty and crime although not to the same extent as some other neighborhoods on this list. The housing prices are surprisingly high due to renovations taking place but many residents are still struggling to make ends meet.

