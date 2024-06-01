California Ranks Last in Tax Burden, 37th in Service Quality: SB 1327 Failure Puts Spotlight on AB 886

The failure of Senator Glazer’s SB 1327 to tax Big Tech in California led to attention shifting to Assemblywoman Wicks’ AB 886.

Attention Shifts to AB 886 as State Struggles with Service Quality and Tax Burden

Senator Steve Glazer’s bill to tax Big Tech, SB 1327 didn’t get enough support and failed before reaching the Senate floor. The tech industry strongly opposed it and despite narrowly passing one committee didn’t gather the votes needed. Now, attention shifts to Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks bill AB 886 which wants tech giants to pay for news shared on their platforms. But AB 886 also faces challenges stuck in a Senate committee without a hearing scheduled.

A study by Sacramento Bee shows California ranks poorly in service quality despite having high taxes. It’s last in tax burden per person but ranks 37th in service quality with problems in healthcare, safety, and infrastructure. However, California does better in education, ranking 18th. New Hampshire uses taxes effectively with residents benefiting from low crime rates, clean air and a good education system despite not having a state income tax.

READ ALSO: The Creative Renaissance of Hollywood: A New Era of Affordable Housing for Artists

Tech Industry Thwarts SB 1327

Glazer’s SB 1327 met resistance from the tech industry failing to secure enough support for a Senate vote. Attention shifts to Wicks’ AB 886 which faces its own challenges in the Senate.

California’s poor service quality despite high taxes. Ranking last in tax burden per person, the state struggles in healthcare, safety, and infrastructure but does better in education. New Hampshire thrives without a state income tax excelling in various areas despite relying on other taxes.

READ ALSO: Ohio: Court Ruling Indicates GOP Efforts to Block Student Loan Forgiveness Face Hurdles