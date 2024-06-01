Drugged-Up Duo Arrested After Baby Found Sitting on Maggots in Stroller: Shocking Discovery Unfolds in Kentucky Abandoned House

Drug-Endangered Baby Found Sitting on Maggots in Stroller

Kentucky Police Arrest Pair for Drug Use and Child Neglect After Shocking Discovery

Published by TrueCrimeDaily, Police in Madisonville, Kentucky, got a call about two people pushing a stroller who seemed to be under the influence of drugs. When they got to the scene, they found Tiffany McCord, 34, and Thomas Parker, 30, at an abandoned house. Parker ran away, but McCord was arrested for using drugs and putting a child in danger.

Shocking Discovery: Baby Found Sitting on Live Maggots in Stroller, Parents Arrested for Drug Use and Neglect

The police looked in the stroller and found it was filled with drugs and other things that were not good for the baby. They also found a diaper bag with things like a lighter, an ashtray, and a plastic bag. The paramedics came to help the baby, and when they picked up the baby, they were shocked to see that the baby had been sitting on top of live maggots. The next day, Parker was caught and told the police that he was the baby’s father and that he and McCord were taking care of the baby. He said he was supposed to clean the stroller but didn’t do it all.

