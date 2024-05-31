The Creative Renaissance of Hollywood: A New Era of Affordable Housing for Artists

Hollywood’s New Home for Artists

Affordable Housing for Creatives

According to ABC7, The Cicely Tyson building is now open in Hollywood. It’s a special place where artists and entertainers can live. The building has 152 apartments, and they’re all affordable. You can rent a studio for $600 a month or a three-bedroom apartment for $2,400 a month.

Irene Lim is a new tenant at the building. She loves living there because she gets to meet other artists and feel their creative energy. “It’s like being surrounded by inspiration all the time,” she said. The building has a gym, laundry room, and even a piano donated by actress Joely Fisher.

Affordable Housing: A New Era for Hollywood

The Cicely Tyson building is important because it shows that the city cares about its creative workers. Emma Howard from City Council District 13 said, “We need to support our artists and entertainers.” This project is a big step towards making that happen. And there’s even more to come – the Rita Moreno Arts Building is being built next door, and it will have a theater and art gallery. It’s an exciting time for Hollywood!

