The Illinois House Approves a Big Budget for the Next Year

Taxes and Spending: What’s Changing in the New Budget

According to mystateline, The Illinois House has approved a big budget for the next year. The budget is $53.1 billion. It makes some changes to how the state collects taxes and spends money.

The budget gets rid of a small tax on groceries, but lets cities have their own tax on groceries instead. It also gives more money to people who have kids under 12. The money for this comes from a new tax on sports betting.

Budget Criticisms: Tax Concerns and City Power

Some Americans don’t like the budget because they think it will make taxes go up too much. They think it’s not fair that cities can have their own tax on groceries without asking the Americans first. Despite these concerns, the budget is likely to become a law with the Governor’s signature.

