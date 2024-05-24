Pepper Spray Incident at Queens Elementary School Sends Dozens to Hospital

Dozens of students and teachers were accidentally exposed to pepper spray at P.S. 219, an elementary school in Queens, New York City, on Thursday.

Accidental Exposure and Response

Police and EMS responded to a distress call after 31 students and nine adults began experiencing symptoms of irritation due to the pepper spray in the school’s cafeteria. According to the NYPD, the incident occurred when a canister of pepper spray accidentally exploded in a student’s bag after someone sat on it. The incident took place just before 11 a.m.

School and City Response

In response to the incident, David Clarke, deputy press secretary for NYC Public Schools, issued a statement emphasizing the priority placed on school safety: “The safety of everyone in our school buildings is our absolute top priority. A pepper spray device was discharged in a school cafeteria, and all impacted students and staff were immediately evaluated by EMS. We are offering additional security and support to the school community today and in the coming days and are working closely with the NYPD regarding follow-up actions. A reminder for parents, pepper spray and other ‘personal safety devices’ are not allowed in schools.”

Hospitalization and Current Status

Eight students and two adults were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to NYC Public Schools. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident. P.S. 219 serves students in pre-K through 8th grade, according to the NYC Public Schools website, and is working to ensure continued safety and support for its students and staff in the aftermath of the pepper spray exposure. The accidental exposure to pepper spray at P.S. 219 underscores the importance of safety protocols in schools and the prohibition of personal safety devices on school premises. The school and city authorities are actively working to address the situation and provide necessary support to the affected students and staff.