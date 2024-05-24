Newborn Dies Following Emergency C-Section After East San Jose Traffic Collision

A tragic incident occurred in East San Jose last week, resulting in the death of a newborn baby delivered by emergency C-section. On the evening of May 14, around 8:45 p.m., police responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of South White Road and Farringdon Drive. According to investigators, the mother, driving northbound on South White Road, collided with an oncoming Jeep SUV while attempting a left turn onto Farringdon Drive.

Medical Emergency and Outcome

Following the collision, the pregnant woman was rushed to a nearby hospital. Due to the severity of the situation, doctors performed an emergency C-section. Despite the medical team’s efforts, the newborn, who was in critical condition, succumbed to injuries and passed away on May 19. The identity of the infant will be disclosed by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office. This incident marks the 18th traffic-related death in San Jose for the year 2024.

Current Investigation and Call for Information

The mother sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the accident. The driver of the Jeep, an adult male, was unharmed. San Jose police are continuing their investigation into the collision. Authorities are urging anyone with additional information to come forward and contact Detective Aldinger of the Traffic Investigations Unit via email or by calling 408-277-4654.

This tragic event highlights the critical need for road safety and the devastating impact of traffic collisions. The community mourns the loss and hopes for a thorough investigation to prevent such incidents in the future.