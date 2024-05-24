Trump Responds to Nikki Haley’s Statement In Favor of Casting Vote For Him

Former President Donald Trump addressed former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s recent announcement that she would vote for him in November during his first major campaign event in New York City since 2016.

Trump Welcomes Haley’s Endorsement

Speaking to News 12 New York after a rally in the Bronx, Trump expressed appreciation for Haley’s endorsement. Despite their past differences, Trump highlighted their shared ideas and thoughts, suggesting that Haley would likely join his team in some capacity. “I think she’s going to be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, the same thoughts,” Trump said. “I appreciated what she said. You know, we had a nasty campaign, it was pretty nasty. But she’s a very capable person, and I’m sure she’s going to be on our team in some form.”

Haley’s Endorsement and Past Criticism

Haley’s endorsement of Trump comes despite her earlier criticisms of him during her presidential campaign. Previously, Haley had referred to Trump as “unhinged” and emphasized the need for him to earn the votes of those who did not support him within the Republican Party and beyond. The former South Carolina governor, who also served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration, made her endorsement clear during an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Trump’s Vice Presidential Considerations and Campaign Plans

Trump, who has been attending his ongoing “hush money” criminal trial in Manhattan, responded to questions about Haley’s potential role in his campaign. He indicated that Haley was not under consideration for vice president, but he praised several other prominent Republicans who he said were doing a “fantastic job,” including Sens. Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance, Rep. Elise Stefanik, and Dr. Ben Carson. “You could take people like Ben Carson, you could take people like Marco Rubio, J.D. Vance, I mean there are so many. Elise is doing a fantastic job,” Trump stated. “We have many people that would do a fantastic job.”

Trump suggested that a decision on his running mate would likely be made “sometime during the convention,” which is scheduled for July 15-18 in Milwaukee. Trump’s response to Nikki Haley’s endorsement highlights his ongoing campaign activities and speculation about his potential running mate. Despite their past disagreements, Haley’s decision to vote for Trump underscores the complexity and dynamics within the Republican Party ahead of the upcoming presidential election.