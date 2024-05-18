Claim Your Share: IRS Alerts Late Fi Billion in Unclaimed Refunds

IRS Alerts Nearly 1 Million Americans: Claim Your Share of $1 Billion in Refunds

Deadline Looms: Late Filers Can Still Claim 2020 Tax Refunds Before Friday Cut-Off

According to WashingtonExaminer, The IRS wants to remind nearly a million Americans about their 2020 tax returns. They say around 940,000 people could get back over $1 billion in refunds. This includes folks from Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. In Washington, about 2,900 people could get money back, up to $968 each. In Maryland, it’s around 22,000 folks who might get an average of $991 back. And in Virginia, it’s estimated that 25,900 people could get around $914 each.

Even though the deadline is close, the IRS says it’s okay if you’re late filing as long as you’re due a refund. But you need to file within three years of the original deadline, which is coming up on Friday. This is because of the extensions given during the COVID-19 pandemic, which moved the deadline from April 15 to May 17.

READ ALSO: Community Development Organizations Advocate for Permanent Tax Credit and Health Initiatives in Massachusetts Housing Debate

Don’t Miss Out: IRS Urges Eligible Americans to Claim Stimulus Payments with 2020 Tax Returns

Also, there might be more money available for some people through programs like the Recovery Rebate Credit, especially if they missed out on stimulus payments in 2020 and 2021. The IRS wants to make sure people don’t miss out on what they’re owed, so they’re encouraging everyone eligible to file their returns before it’s too late.

READ ALSO: California Governor Accelerates Funding for Mental Health Treatment Centers