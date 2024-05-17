California Governor Accelerates Funding for Mental Health Treatment Centers

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the expedited release of over $3 billion from a voter-approved bond measure to build and refurbish mental health treatment centers. This move is part of Newsom’s strategy to address homelessness and mental health issues in the state. The funds, available in July, are expected to significantly impact California’s efforts to provide better care for its homeless population.

Standing outside a mental health facility in Redwood City, Newsom highlighted the urgency of addressing these issues, stating that the state is at a “hinge moment.” He expressed optimism about the potential to make substantial progress in the coming years, emphasizing that multiple reforms are necessary to achieve the desired outcomes.

The funds come from Proposition 1, a bond measure narrowly approved by voters, which allocates nearly $6.4 billion for the development of mental health facilities. Newsom has promised swift decisions on development applications through an internal “strike team” but did not specify when the new housing would be operational. The money is expected to be distributed by the end of the year.

In addition to the funding announcement, Newsom launched a new website, MentalHealth.ca.gov, designed to provide a centralized source of information on mental health services. The site will also feature a transparency dashboard to track county performance.

San Mateo County, an early adopter of the CARE Act, was chosen for the announcement. The CARE Act creates county mental health courts to mandate treatment for those with severe mental illnesses. The bond money will support housing essential for the implementation of this act. Newsom called on other counties to act with similar urgency on homelessness reforms.

The Proposition 1 bond aims to construct 4,350 housing units, including 2,350 for veterans, to address the needs of those in crisis or experiencing chronic homelessness. However, the state Legislative Analyst’s Office noted that this would only slightly reduce statewide homelessness, given the large homeless population in California.

Newsom’s revised budget proposal also includes a $260 million cut from the Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention program, drawing criticism from local leaders. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria warned that this cut could exacerbate homelessness.

Despite the proposed budget cuts, Newsom emphasized the importance of local-level implementation to realize the state’s vision for addressing homelessness and mental health challenges. The governor’s initiatives represent a comprehensive approach to tackling these intertwined issues, aiming for significant improvements in the coming years.