Biden’s ObamaCare Extension for DACA Recipients Sparks GOP Backlash: Immigration Policy Divides Congress

The Biden administration’s move to extend ObamaCare eligibility to tens of thousands of illegal immigrants particularly those protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, has sparked significant backlash from Republican lawmakers in Congress. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina is leading the charge against the recent rule introducing a resolution of disapproval to halt what she perceives as an incentivization of illegal immigration, according to the published article of FOX NEWS. The resolution aims to express congressional dissent towards the administration’s decision which is set to come into effect shortly before the 2024 presidential election.

Critics of the Biden administration, including Mace argue that the move to grant taxpayer-subsidized healthcare to illegal immigrants prioritizes non-citizens over American citizens and exacerbates the ongoing immigration challenges faced by the country. Mace vehemently opposes what she describes as “putting America Last” and actively encouraging illegal immigration. However, President Biden has defended the rule emphasizing his commitment to supporting Dreamers and advocating for their access to healthcare through the Affordable Care Act. Biden has reiterated his call for comprehensive immigration reform, urging Congress to take action to provide Dreamers with permanent status and a pathway to citizenship. As the debate intensifies on Capitol Hill the clash underscores the deep ideological divisions surrounding immigration policy in the United States. While the Biden administration sees the extension of healthcare benefits to DACA recipients as a step towards inclusivity and equity Republicans view it as a misguided policy that undermines the interests of American citizens and incentivizes illegal immigration.

