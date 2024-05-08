South Jersey Nonprofit Transforms Motel into Housing Haven for Homeless Veterans

In a heartening endeavor, a nonprofit organization in South Jersey is spearheading a project to repurpose a vacant motel into a haven for homeless veterans. Led by Gladys Krasicki, CEO of “Veterans 101,” the initiative aims to provide not just housing but a supportive community for those who have served their country.

“We purchased this motel in March 2023,” stated Krasicki, outlining the timeline of the project. Over the past year, dedicated volunteers have been diligently renovating the space, soon to be known as the “Veterans Village of Absecon.”

The transformation extends beyond mere accommodation; Krasicki emphasized the intention to create a thriving community within the facility. With the support of donations and local contributions, the organization is set to accommodate 26 homeless or housing-insecure veterans, ensuring each unit is fully furnished with essential amenities.

The impact of this initiative is already tangible. One veteran, who had been living in his car for four months, was welcomed into the facility just yesterday. His story echoes the dire circumstances faced by many veterans across the country.

Among those benefiting from this project is Nick Desumma, who expressed his gratitude, stating, “This is great for me.” For individuals like Desumma, the Veterans Village offers more than just shelter; it provides a sense of stability and belonging.

Krasicki, drawing on her own 16 years of service in the Army, underscores the importance of direct support for veterans. Her vision extends beyond temporary relief; she envisions the Veterans Village as a beacon of hope for veterans in need, offering comprehensive resources and assistance.

“We want to make sure that first thing we are servicing the veterans and getting them off the street and giving them everything they need. I always tell a veteran, I’m giving them a hand up and not a handout,” Krasicki affirmed.

With a goal to complete all 26 rooms by September and the entire development by next March, the Veterans Village of Absecon represents a significant step forward in addressing homelessness among veterans. It stands as a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives in supporting those who have sacrificed for their country.