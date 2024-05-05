Wilmington’s $1.3M SRDI Initiative: Constructing Six Duplex Homes to Address Housing Crisis

Wilmington’s $1.3M SRDI Initiative

In a significant stride towards addressing the housing crisis the Town of Wilmington in New York is set to embark on a transformative project funded by the Small Rental Development Initiative (SRDI) of New York State Homes and Community Renewal, according to the published article of AOL.com. With a generous grant of $1.3 million the town plans to construct six duplex homes on Route 86 catering to individuals and families facing housing affordability challenges. These homes, nestled within a picturesque 10-acre site near the Ausable River will offer much-needed relief to residents earning at or below 80 percent of the area median income in Essex County. Under the leadership of Town Supervisor Ray Holzer, the Homestead Housing Project has gained momentum marking a significant step forward in providing accessible housing options. Through a partnership with the Housing Assistance Program of Essex County tenants will not only have the opportunity to own their homes but will also benefit from the security provided by a housing trust overseeing the land.

Beyond the tangible impact on housing, the project reflects a broader commitment from Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration to bolster affordable housing initiatives across the state acknowledging the pressing need to support communities grappling with the housing crisis. With each duplex unit estimated to cost between $200,000 to $250,000 the project underscores a concerted effort to leverage resources efficiently while ensuring the sustainability of affordable housing solutions. Moreover, the inclusion of hiking trails along the Ausable River further enhances the appeal of this development promising a blend of affordability and quality of life amenities. As construction gears up the Homestead Housing Project stands as a beacon of hope illustrating the power of collaborative efforts in fostering vibrant, inclusive communities where all residents have access to safe and affordable housing options.

