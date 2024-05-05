Billings sits by the Yellowstone River in central Montana. It’s got beautiful nature and fun things to do, but it’s also the most dangerous city in Montana. Crime rates, like burglaries and car thefts, are way too high here. In just one year, 14 Americans were killed. While it may look nice, residents have to deal with these serious safety issues.

Ronan is a small town in northwest Montana, but don’t let its size fool you. It’s actually the second most dangerous city in the state when you look at crime rates per American. With only around 2,000 Americans, it’s shocking to see 66 property crimes and 20 violent crimes in just one year. Ronan’s crime rates show that safety is a big concern for the community.

Helena is Montana’s capital, has more than just political issues. It’s got a serious problem with sexual assaults – the highest rate in the state. With over 200 violent crimes and over 1,000 property crimes reported in a year, Helena faces significant safety challenges that need to be addressed by the whole community.

Polson might seem like a small, quiet town in northwest Montana, but it’s actually the fourth most dangerous place in the state. Despite its small population, Polson sees a lot of crime – 164 property crimes and 36 violent crimes in just one year. The town needs to work together to make it safer for everyone.

Havre is a small town in north-central Montana, is facing increasing crime rates despite its historic railroad roots. With nearly 10,000 Americans, it reported 57 assaults in one year. The town needs to take action to tackle rising property and violent crime rates and make the community safer.

Cut Bank might be small, but it’s got a big problem with crime. With just over 3,000 Americans, it has the highest violent crime rate in Montana. And it’s not doing much better with property crimes. Cut Bank needs to address these issues urgently to ensure the safety of its residents.

Great Falls is Montana’s third-largest city, has a huge problem with property crime – the highest rate in the state. With nearly 60,000 Americans, it reported almost 3,000 property crimes in one year. It’s also the second most crime-ridden city overall in Montana. While it’s doing slightly better with violent crime, there’s still a lot of work to be done to make Great Falls a safer place for everyone.

