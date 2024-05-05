Texas Grapples with SNAP Application Backlog as El Paso Food Bank Steps In: A Call for Swift Government Action

Texas Faces Significant SNAP Application Delays, Leaving Thousands Waiting for Food Assistance

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank Steps Up to Assist SNAP Applicants Amidst Growing Backlog

According to Elpasotimes, In Texas, Americans who need help buying food are waiting a long time to get it. Since August, there have been big delays in processing SNAP applications. Even though the law says states must process these applications within 30 days, Texas hasn’t been meeting this deadline. This has caused a lot of problems for over 136,000 Americans in El Paso County who rely on SNAP to buy groceries.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank helps speed up SNAP applications, but delays persist. Texas Health and Human Services Commission reports worsening delays, with some waiting over six months for benefits due to increased applications and post-pandemic Medicaid rule changes.

Efforts to Address SNAP and Medicaid Delays in Texas Continue Amid Ongoing Struggles for Vulnerable Families

Despite efforts by the government to fix the problem, many Americans in Texas are still struggling to get the help they need. The delays in getting SNAP and Medicaid benefits are making life harder for vulnerable families. The government needs to keep working on this issue so that everyone who needs help can get it quickly and easily.

