Nevada’s Crystal Bay Casino Settles Data Breach: Claim Up to $10,500

Crystal Bay Casino, nestled near Lake Tahoe in Nevada, has reached a settlement of $675,000 following a data breach incident in November 2022. The breach impacted over 86,000 individuals, leading to a 27-page class action lawsuit, as reported by ClassAction.Org.

Personal information such as names, Social Security numbers, and ID numbers of both employees and Player’s Club members was compromised during the cyberattack. While Crystal Bay denies any wrongdoing, the settlement aims to address the fallout from the breach.

Claiming Compensation

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Crystal Bay are eligible for compensation under the settlement terms. There are two categories for potential compensation:

Ordinary Expenses: Class members can claim up to $500 to cover ordinary expenses. This includes costs such as bank fees, communication expenses, and up to five hours of lost time, reimbursed at a rate of $20 per hour. Extraordinary Losses: Those who suffered identity theft or fraud between June 1, 2022, and June 4, 2024, may be eligible for higher compensation. Class members can claim up to $10,000 for documented losses linked to identity theft or fraud during this period.

Documentation Required

To receive compensation for extraordinary losses, individuals must provide documentation proving their losses due to identity theft or fraud within the specified timeframe. This documentation is essential for processing claims efficiently.

Conclusion

While Crystal Bay Casino has settled the data breach lawsuit, it serves as a reminder of the importance of robust cybersecurity measures for businesses, particularly those handling sensitive personal information. The settlement offers affected individuals an opportunity to seek compensation for the damages they incurred as a result of the breach.