Most Dangerous Cities in Wyoming 2024: A Closer Look at Crime Statistics

In Wyoming, where the grandeur of the Rocky Mountains meets the vast expanse of the Great Plains, certain cities harbor a darker reality. Despite its reputation for scenic landscapes and low population density, Wyoming is not immune to crime. Here’s a concise overview of the ten most dangerous cities in Wyoming for 2024 based on crime statistics.

Riverton: Topping the list is Riverton, marked by a concerning rise in both violent and property crimes. Notably, it had the second-highest rate of sexual assault and murder in the state. Evansville: Part of the Casper Metro Area, Evansville witnessed a decrease in violent crime but a surge in property crime, raising safety concerns for its residents. Evanston: Despite its natural charm, Evanston grapples with high rates of sexual assault, earning it a spot among the most dangerous cities in Wyoming. Casper: Known for its cowboy culture, Casper ranks as the fifth most dangerous city in Wyoming, plagued by notable rates of murder and sexual assault. Powell: Situated in northwestern Wyoming, Powell saw an increase in violent crime, posing challenges to its residents’ safety. Torrington: Despite its modest population, Torrington struggles with the second-highest rate of violent crime in the state, overshadowing its amenities. Wheatland: While Wheatland saw a drop in its ranking, it still grapples with a high burglary rate, urging residents to prioritize security. Cheyenne: Wyoming’s capital and largest city, Cheyenne, faces a high overall crime rate, particularly concerning for its elevated property crime rate. Newcastle: Located in northeastern Wyoming, Newcastle contends with a significant violent crime rate, urging caution among its residents. Rock Springs: With a history marked by the violent Rock Springs Massacre, Rock Springs continues to face challenges, including high rates of robberies and arsons.

These cities, while offering unique landscapes and communities, underscore the importance of vigilance and community safety initiatives. As residents navigate daily life, awareness of local crime trends and proactive measures remain paramount in fostering safer communities across Wyoming.