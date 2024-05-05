Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) Faces Funding Crisis, Threatening Access to Cheaper Internet and Phone Services

Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) Faces Funding Crisis, Threatening Cheaper Internet and Phone Services for Millions

Lawmakers Push for Urgent Action as Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) Funding Dries Up

According to KXAN, Many Americans who get cheaper internet and phone service through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) might have to pay more soon because the program is running out of money. Since 2021, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has helped low-income households by giving them discounts on their internet and phone bills. Over 20 million households have joined the program which has been important for helping Americans get online who couldn’t afford it before. But now as the program’s funding decreases the discounts are getting smaller. For most households the discount will go from $30 to $14 and for those living on tribal lands it will drop from $75 to $35.

Even though some lawmakers like Sen. Peter Welch and Rep. Yvette Clarke are trying to get more money for the ACP progress has been slow and the future of the program is uncertain. This has made other lawmakers worried and they’re urging Congress to act quickly to save the program. Until more money is found or Americans switch to cheaper plans many families might struggle to afford internet and phone services. This shows how important it is for the government to keep helping Americans get online and make sure everyone has fair access to the internet.

FCC Chair Urges Swift Action to Preserve Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) Amidst Growing Concerns over Digital Inclusion

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel has been talking about how crucial it is to keep the ACP going because having internet access is important for taking part in the modern economy. If the program loses its funding it could be bad news for many Americans especially those in rural areas who already have a harder time getting online. As everyone waits for Congress to decide what to do t’s clear that finding more money for the ACP is really important to keep making progress in giving everyone a chance to be part of the online world.

