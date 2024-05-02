Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Cities: Crime Data Reveals Safety Concerns and Social Challenges

Bemidji is known for its folklore legends and cinematic backdrop, has a darker side as Minnesota’s most perilous city. With a property crime rate that translates to a 1 in 13 chance of victimization visitors are advised to guard their belongings closely. The city also ranks third highest in violent crime with aggravated assaults occurring at a disturbing frequency. Bemidji’s charm is undeniable.

In the narrative of Minnesota’s urban landscape, Minneapolis emerges as the more troubled twin. Despite its scenic lakeshores the city harbors unsettling crime statistics including nearly one murder per week placing it third most dangerous in the state. Additionally, Minneapolis ranks ninth for rape cases highlighting ongoing safety challenges. While certain neighborhoods may offer respite, the city’s highest burglary rate underscores the need for vigilance.

Nestled just south of St. Paul, West St. Paul emerges as a compact city grappling with significant safety challenges. Despite its small size and population of 20,007 residents, West St. Paul contends with the second highest property crime rate in Minnesota translating to a 1 in 12 chance of victimization. While violent crime is less prevalent the city faces the fifth highest murder rate, prompting caution, particularly in areas like St. Clair Park.

In the heart of the Twin Cities, St. Paul stands as a vibrant urban center yet grapples with the challenges typical of metropolitan life. With its diverse neighborhoods and bustling attractions the city draws a significant crowd, contributing to inflated crime statistics. Despite relatively lower property crime rates, St. Paul records higher instances of car theft and arson compared to neighboring Minneapolis. Moreover, residents face a 1 in 133 chance of becoming victims of violent crime annually, with approximately two murders occurring each month, marking it seventh highest in the state.

Despite its modest size and population, Waite Park emerges as a hotspot for crime in Minnesota surpassing the national average by a staggering 300%. With the highest overall crime rate in the state, this city of just 7,812 residents grapples with persistent safety concerns, particularly in the realm of property crime. With an average of two car thefts per month, fueled in part by the city’s extensive retail sector, Waite Park earns its place among Minnesota’s least desirable places to live.

Nestled amidst the picturesque lakes of Crow Wing County, Brainerd faces a troubling reality of elevated violent crime rates. Despite its scenic charm, the city reported approximately 1.5 rape cases per month in 2020, earning it the unfortunate distinction of having the highest rate of rape cases in Minnesota. With residents facing a 1 in 191 chance of falling victim to violent crime annually, Brainerd’s crime levels remain disproportionately high for its local population. While tourism may contribute to some extent, the city must grapple with the underlying factors driving crime within its borders.

