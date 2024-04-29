Juveniles Arrested in Thorntown, Boone County Stabbing Incident

Juveniles Arrested After Stabbing Incident in Thorntown, Boone County

Boone County Sheriff’s Office Responds Swiftly to Stabbing Incident, Victim Hospitalized with Non-Life-Threatening Injury

According to WRTV, In Thorntown, Boone County, something worrying happened two young people were arrested after one of them stabbed another young person. Deputies from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office quickly went to North Pearl Street and County Road 650 North when they heard about the stabbing on Sunday afternoon. When they got there, they found a young person who had been stabbed in the back. Thankfully, the injury wasn’t life-threatening, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Authorities Investigate Stabbing in Thorntown, Boone County, Emphasizing Community Safety and Justice for Victim

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office acted fast and caught two young suspects they thought were involved in the stabbing. They’re still figuring out why it happened and what led up to it. This incident is a reminder of how important it is to keep our community safe and to be careful to avoid things like this from happening again. The authorities are doing their best to find out more about what happened and make sure the victim gets justice, while also trying to understand why this violent thing occurred.

