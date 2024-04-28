22-Year-Old Found Guilty in Father’s Death: Tragic Incident Unfolds in Duxbury, Massachusetts – Jury Deliberates 25 Hours

22-Year-Old Convicted in Father’s Death: Tragic Incident Unfolds in Duxbury, Massachusetts

Duxbury Tragedy: 22-Year-Old Found Guilty in Father’s Death

A 22-year-old named Jack Callahan has been found guilty of causing his father’s death in Duxbury, Massachusetts, according to the published article of TRUE CRIME DAILY. The jury decided this after hearing about it for eight days and thinking about it for 25 hours. Callahan was on trial for murder, but he was convicted of a lesser charge called involuntary manslaughter. The sad incident happened on June 28, 2021 when police got a call about Jack acting strangely and saying his father was missing near a pond. When they got to the pond they found Scott Callahan in the water, not moving. They tried to help him, but he was already gone when they got him to the hospital. It turned out that Jack had taken his father from a bar and then argued with him near the pond. During the argument, Jack held his father underwater several times because he thought his father had a demon inside him. Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered Scott Callahan submerged in the water unresponsive. Despite efforts to resuscitate him Scott was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Further investigation revealed that Jack had taken his father from a bar and engaged in a heated argument with him near the pond.

Father’s Death Ruled Homicide by Drowning: Community Grieves as Jack Callahan Awaits Sentencing

The cause of Scott Callahan’s tragic demise has been determined to be drowning a conclusion reached by the medical examiner who classified the manner of death as homicide. This distressing revelation underscores the gravity of the situation shedding light on the harrowing circumstances surrounding his untimely passing. Now, with the legal proceedings concluded all eyes turn to Jack Callahan, the young man held responsible for his father’s death. As the sentencing date looms on May 3 the community grapples with a profound sense of sorrow and bewilderment, struggling to comprehend the tragic events that unfolded on that fateful day.

