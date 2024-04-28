Lacey Man’s Attempted Murder Case Ends in 14-Year Sentence Wife’s Brave Testimony Echoes Impact

Lacey Man Sentenced to Nearly 14 Years for Attempted Murder of Wife



Harrowing Kidnapping and Burial Attempt in Lacey Leads to Lengthy Prison Term

According to True Crime Daily, In Lacey, Washington, a man named Chae An, 54, got a severe punishment – almost 14 years in jail for trying to kill his wife (Attempted Murder) , Young An. This scary event happened in 2022. Chae An tied up his wife kidnapped her, and tried to bury her alive. When police came after a call about trouble, they found evidence that Young An had been tied up. She escaped after 12 hours and asked a neighbor for help. The police arrested Chae An because of what happened.

Young An’s Brave Testimony Highlights Impact of Horrific Incident

At the hearing where the punishment was decided, Young An bravely talked about how the scary event affected her and her kids. Even though Chae An’s lawyer said he had PTSD, the judge praised Young An for speaking out about what happened. He said the 12 hours she went through must have been very hard, and he admired her bravery. Now that the legal part is over, Young An can focus on healing emotionally and mentally, hoping to find peace for herself and her children.

