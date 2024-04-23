$120 Grocery Benefit: Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Launches Summer Food Program to Aid Families – Check It Now!

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Launches Summer Food Program

Governor Sanders Initiates Program Offering $120 Grocery Benefit for Eligible Families

A new program to help families with food during the summer in Arkansas was started by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, according to the report of Ozarks First. Families with children who are eligible for the program can get $120 for groceries for each child when school is not happening. The program was announced by Sanders back in January and now families can apply for it.

The program is to help families who need food when school meals are not available. Most families who are eligible will get the money without doing anything but some parents will have to apply. The money will come on special cards called EBT cards like those used for SNAP and will be sent to each eligible child in the mail.

New Summer Program Provides $120 Grocery Benefit

The governor said no child in Arkansas should be hungry. She wanted to help families with food during the summer and she made this program. The program was also helped by Senator John Boozman. Together, they want to make sure children in Arkansas have enough food to eat during the summer.

