Manhunt Underway in Franklin Parish for Suspect in Second Degree Murder Case

Authorities in Franklin Parish, Louisiana, have launched a search for Isaiah Davis, who is wanted in connection with a Second Degree Murder case in Winnsboro. The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office and Winnsboro Police Department are actively pursuing leads in the ongoing investigation.

Davis is the subject of an active warrant issued by Winnsboro authorities. The specifics of the case have not been disclosed, but law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts to come forward.

The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office can be reached at (318) 435-4505, or individuals can provide tips anonymously through Facebook Messenger. The cooperation of the community is crucial in apprehending Davis and bringing closure to the investigation.

As the manhunt intensifies, residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any sightings or relevant information to the authorities promptly.