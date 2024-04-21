Gainesville Police Officer Resigns Amid Indecency Accusation: Dustin Keith Duncan Charged with Sexual Contact

Gainesville Police Officer Indecency Accusation with a Child

Dustin Keith Duncan Under Investigation

Dustin Keith Duncan, a Gainesville police officer since May 2020, resigned following accusations of indecency with a child. He was arrested and charged with the offense, prompting his departure from the department. The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation to ensure fairness and thoroughness as stated by Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips, according to the crime report of NBCDFW 5.

Community Awaits Answers Amid Indecency Accusation

The police chief wants everyone to know the department is committed to doing the right thing. He says they won’t put up with behavior that breaks the rules or the law. They promise to keep being honest and professional so people can trust them.

As the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office continues to look into what happened Americans in the community are waiting for more information. They want to know that kids are safe. The Gainesville Police Department says they’re still here to protect and help everyone and they’re serious about making sure justice is served.

