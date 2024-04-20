Low-Income Residents in Pennsylvania are at Risk of Having their Utilities Turned Off Due to A Federal Budget Debate Over LIHEAP

Pennsylvania’s Sole Reliance on Federal Allocation

Congressional Budget Dispute Leads to Funding Shortfall

Low-income households in Pennsylvania are confronted with a terrifying prospect as the harsh grip of winter starts to loosen: the possibility of utility shut-offs as a result of insufficient funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). For hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians, this vital program—which was created to help struggling households pay their heating bills and get service restored—has proven to be a lifeline.

The crux of the matter is in the corridors of Congress, where federal money designated for LIHEAP have been withheld due to a budget debate. Pennsylvania is facing a substantial $2 million shortfall because the state depends entirely on these federal appropriations to fund its whole assistance program.

Continued Crisis Payments

In response to this financial crisis, Val Arkoosh, Secretary of the Department of Human Services, has made the difficult decision to pause cash grants until a resolution is reached. However, in a move to prioritize the safety and well-being of its citizens, the state will continue to provide crisis payments for those facing imminent heat shut-offs.

Lydia Gottesfeld, Managing Attorney of Community Legal Services Health and Independence Unit, underscores the urgency of the situation, emphasizing the need for Pennsylvania to take proactive measures. She advocates for the expansion of LIHEAP to cover not only heating but also cooling seasons, along with the injection of state funds into the program to mitigate future crises.

Though LIHEAP’s funding situation is uncertain, there is still a chance that the budget issue may be settled in time for the program to close on April 5. Communities around Pennsylvania are being put to the test as they endure this financial storm while clinging to the hope that help will arrive eventually.

