Louisiana Offers Replacement SNAP Benefits After April 10 Storms

According to WDSU, after the strong storms on April 10 in Louisiana Americans who use food stamps and had no power for 24 hours or more can get Replacement SNAP Benefits. This helps them get food after the outage. To get these benefits they need to fill out an application and already be getting SNAP.