Rapid City Tops List of Most Dangerous Cities in South Dakota 2024

In a recent report released by RoadSnacks, Rapid City has been identified as the most perilous city to reside in South Dakota for the year 2024. The report analyzed data from the FBI’s crime report, focusing on both violent and property crime statistics across 29 cities with populations exceeding 2,000.

Despite its reputation as the “Gateway to the Black Hills” and its appeal to tourists visiting landmarks like Mount Rushmore and Deadwood, Rapid City harbors concerning crime rates. With a population of 78,492, the city reported 673 violent crimes, including 108 rapes and 13 murders, along with 3,137 property crimes over the span of a year.

Following closely behind Rapid City is Chamberlain, a quaint town along the Missouri River known for its historical significance and the South Dakota Hall of Fame. Despite its charm, Chamberlain reported 16 violent crimes, including 3 rapes, and 76 property crimes in the same period, earning it the title of the second most dangerous city in the state.

Pierre, the capital of South Dakota, also made the list, despite its relatively small population of 13,888. With 413 property crimes and 128 violent crimes reported annually, Pierre faces its own set of safety concerns, despite its status as a hub for political activity and government offices.

Other cities featured in the top ten include Yankton, Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Box Elder, Aberdeen, Spearfish, and Huron, each grappling with varying degrees of crime rates ranging from violent crimes to property offenses.

The report sheds light on the need for continued efforts to address safety concerns in these communities, prompting discussions about potential solutions such as increased police presence and community engagement initiatives.

As South Dakotans navigate life in these regions, it’s imperative to stay informed about crime rates, be vigilant of surroundings, and take necessary precautions to ensure personal safety.