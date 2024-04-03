$23M Needed for Illinois Police Training through SAFE-T Act Implementation: Concerns Over Hiring and Budget Strains Rises!

Financial Strain from SAFE-T Act Implementation

Concerns Arise Over Police Recruitment Challenges

According to Center Square, the SAFE-T Act in Illinois is causing money problems for the state. The ILETSB wants $23 million from taxpayers to make police training better and pay instructors. With rules like needing police to use body cameras more money is needed to make sure everything goes as planned. But some worry that the SAFE-T Act might make it harder to hire new police officers like State Sen. Terri Bryant who mentions a study from the University of Illinois suggesting that laws seen as anti-police could be making it tough to find new officers.

Challenges and Concerns Surrounding SAFE-T Act Implementation

Keith Calloway head of the training board, cites a declining interest in policing akin to teaching and nursing. Amidst implementing the SAFE-T Act his group handles 496 complaints against police reflecting the SAFE-T Act’s accountability focus. Republicans fear the SAFE-T Act will strain county budgets particularly with body camera expenses potentially leading to tax hikes and increased staffing demands. Illinois faces a financial balancing act as it aims to enhance policing under the SAFE-T Act’s guidelines.