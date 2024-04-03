Mattoon Tops List of Most Affordable Places to Live in Illinois for 2024

Mattoon, Illinois – In a recent study conducted by Saturday Night Science, Mattoon, Illinois, has emerged as the most affordable place to live in the state for the year 2024. The study, which analyzed data from the US Census Bureau on median housing costs, median income, and overall cost of living, found that Mattoon offers a low cost of living without compromising the quality of life.

With a population of 16,830, Mattoon boasts an overall cost of living index of 75, making it an attractive option for individuals and families looking to stretch their dollars further. The median income in Mattoon is $45,953, while the median home price stands at $102,983. Additionally, the average rent in the city is $740, well below the state average.

According to Alexander Benishek, Community Development and Planning Director for the City of Mattoon, the city prides itself on its sense of volunteerism and commitment to growth. Residents of Mattoon enjoy access to quality amenities, including bike trails, nature trails, and multiple lakes, enhancing the overall quality of life in the area.

Following closely behind Mattoon are Centralia and East St. Louis, which rank second and third, respectively, in terms of affordability. Centralia, with a population of 12,096, boasts a median income of $46,468 and a median home price of $91,860. East St. Louis, with a population of 18,796, has the lowest median home value in the state at $35,320, coupled with a low cost of living index of 76.

Other cities making the list of the top ten most affordable places to live in Illinois for 2024 include Mount Vernon, Clinton, Vandalia, Pana, Salem, Beardstown, and Kewanee.

In conclusion, while Illinois is often associated with the bustling city of Chicago, there are plenty of affordable options for those seeking a lower cost of living outside the metropolitan area. With its affordable housing prices, relatively high median income, and a range of recreational activities, Mattoon stands out as a prime destination for individuals and families looking to make the most of their budget in 2024.