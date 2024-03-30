Millions of Americans with Affordable Care Act Coverage at Risk: Biden’s Actions Lowered Costs – Future Uncertain as Politicians Target ACA!

Affordable Care Act Enrollment Surges Across the US
Biden Administration’s Efforts Drive Affordable Care Act Enrollment and Cost Reductions
According to Yahoo News, a huge number of Americans in the US including lots from California have gotten affordable health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). President Biden‘s actions helped lower costs for most enrollees with 80% paying $10 or less every month. The government also worked hard to inform and assist people especially those who have been left out before.