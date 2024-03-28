Claim Your Tax Refunds: Hurry to Secure Your Share Before the Deadline!

Time’s Running Short to Claim Your 2020 Tax Refunds
Ensure You Get What You Overpaid in 2020 Taxes
According to ABC 8 News, with the May 17 deadline coming up, people need to hurry if they want to get tax refund money they overpaid in taxes for 2020. The IRS says over $1 billion in tax refunds are still waiting to be claimed across the country. If you don’t file your 2020 tax return in time the government keeps the money. IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel says the pandemic made things tough for many people so they might have forgotten about their tax refunds.
Claim Your Unclaimed 2020 Tax Refund in Virginia Today
According to Yahoo, in Virginia, nearly 26,000 people haven’t claimed around $28.9 million in 2020 tax refunds. To file your 2020 tax return ask your employer or bank for Forms W-2 or 1099. If you can’t get them use the IRS website’s free tool, Get Transcript Online. Act quickly to claim your tax refund and possible extra credits like the Recovery Rebate Credit or Earned Income Tax Credit. On average Americans are owed $932 nationally and $914 in Virginia. Claim what’s yours before time runs out!