Claim Your Tax Refunds: Hurry to Secure Your Share Before the Deadline!

Time’s Running Short to Claim Your 2020 Tax Refunds

Ensure You Get What You Overpaid in 2020 Taxes

According to ABC 8 News, with the May 17 deadline coming up, people need to hurry if they want to get tax refund money they overpaid in taxes for 2020. The IRS says over $1 billion in tax refunds are still waiting to be claimed across the country. If you don’t file your 2020 tax return in time the government keeps the money. IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel says the pandemic made things tough for many people so they might have forgotten about their tax refunds.

Claim Your Unclaimed 2020 Tax Refund in Virginia Today