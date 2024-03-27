6,000 Homeless in Kirksville: Lawmakers Propose Tax Credits to Make Housing More Affordable for All!

Addressing Homelessness in Kirksville

Tax Credit Proposal Aims to Lower Home Construction Costs

According to KTVO, in Kirksville, Missouri, where almost 6,000 people don’t have homes, lawmakers are working on new rules to make building houses cheaper in rural areas. One idea is to give builders a special tax credit. This tax credit would help pay for building houses and builders wouldn’t have to pay it back until they sell the homes. Representative Danny Busick thinks this will make houses cheaper especially for people with lower incomes.

Affordable Housing Initiatives Gain Traction in Missouri Legislature

The plan with the tax credit is to make it easier for builders to afford building houses. When building costs go down the price of houses can go down too. This means more people, especially those with less money can afford to buy a home. Representative Busick believes this could help lots of people who struggle to find affordable housing. Lawmakers in Missouri are talking about lots of tax credit ideas to help with housing problems. Making houses more affordable is a big focus. If these new rules pass it could make a big difference for many people who are looking for a place to call home in rural Missouri.