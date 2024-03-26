$20-an-Hour Minimum Wage Sparks Layoffs: Calif. Fast-Food Chains Slash Workers as Thousands Brace for Job Cuts – Check It Now!

California Fast-Food Chains Brace for $20 Minimum Wage, Slash Jobs Ahead of April 1 Deadline

In response to California’s upcoming increase in the minimum wage to $20 an hour for fast-food workers restaurants are implementing cost-saving measures. Pizza Hut and Round Table Pizza are laying off delivery drivers leading to job losses. Restaurants are reducing staff and increasing wait times for customers. Some, like Vitality Bowls, are raising prices by around 10%. Owners like Brian Hom are streamlining operations to cut costs, according to The New York Post.

Minimum Wage Impacts: McDonald’s and Chipotle Brace for Price Increases in California

Big companies like McDonald’s and Chipotle plan to raise prices due to higher minimum wage. Panera Bread, however, gets exceptions, sparking concerns about job security and pay among workers who speculate political connections are at play.

