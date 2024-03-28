$1 Billion in Unclaimed Tax Refunds: Don’t Miss the May 17 Deadline – Claim It Now!

Claim Your 2020 Tax Refunds Now

File Your 2020 Tax Refunds Today

According to KTLA 5, time is running out for people to get money back from their taxes in 2020. The IRS says nearly $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds are still waiting to be claimed before the May 17 deadline. Over 940,000 taxpayers haven’t filed their returns yet and they could get an average refund of $932. IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel says it’s important for people not to miss out on this money.

Act Now to Claim Your Tax Refund and Credits

Some states have more unclaimed tax refunds than others. California has over 88,000 people who could get tax refunds, and Texas has over 93,000. The amounts people could get back vary from state to state ranging from $761 in Idaho to $1,031 in Pennsylvania. It’s not just about getting back what you overpaid; some people could also qualify for extra money through tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit. The IRS wants to help people claim their tax refunds before it’s too late. They say it’s crucial for people especially those with lower incomes to file their 2020 taxes. By doing so, they might get back a significant amount of money that could be very helpful especially during tough times. The IRS is urging people to act fast, gather their documents, and use online tools or forms to claim what’s rightfully theirs before the deadline.