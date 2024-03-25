Thousands of Undocumented Workers in Chicago Rally for Fair Treatment and Legal Work Permits: A Decade-Long Struggle for Recognition and Protection!

Seeking Fair Treatment – Undocumented Workers in Chicago Rally for Work Permits

Undocumented Workers in Chicago Advocate for Recognition

As published by Audacy, undocumented workers in Chicago gathered at Federal Plaza to request the same work permits given to new migrants. Undocumented workers in Chicago wanted to be treated fairly and be able to work legally. Many undocumented workers in Chicago have lived and worked in the city for a long time paying taxes and raising families.

Undocumented Workers in Chicago Call for Support and Recognition

They say undocumented workers in Chicago have skills but are stuck in low-paying jobs. Some undocumented workers in Chicago have been working for years without proper papers which makes them vulnerable to being treated unfairly. The undocumented workers in Chicago hope that Mayor Brandon Johnson will support them and ask the President for more work permits for undocumented people. Undocumented workers in Chicago want their contributions to be recognized and protected.