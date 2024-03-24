Lake Oswego Tops List as Best Place to Live in Oregon for 2024

Lake Oswego, Oregon – In the latest ranking of the best places to live in Oregon for 2024, Lake Oswego has clinched the top spot once again, reaffirming its status as a premier destination for quality living. The ranking, based on factors such as home values, crime rates, and overall quality of life, highlights Lake Oswego’s exceptional attributes that make it stand out among other cities in the state.

With a population of 40,457, Lake Oswego boasts a median home value of $880,600 and a median income of $127,252, reflecting a robust economy and affluent community. The city’s unemployment rate of 4.6% is notably lower than the state average, contributing to its reputation as a desirable place for professionals and families alike.

One of the key attractions of Lake Oswego is its picturesque setting, with a lake nestled in the heart of the town, offering residents scenic views and recreational opportunities. Additionally, the city’s low crime rate adds to its appeal, providing residents with peace of mind and a sense of security.

While the cost of living in Lake Oswego may be higher compared to other areas in Oregon, residents enjoy a high quality of life, access to top-notch amenities, and a strong sense of community. These factors, combined with its thriving economy and natural beauty, make Lake Oswego a standout choice for those seeking an exceptional living experience in Oregon.

As the city continues to garner recognition for its outstanding qualities, Lake Oswego remains a shining example of the Pacific Wonderland that Oregon is known for, embodying the spirit of innovation, prosperity, and natural beauty.