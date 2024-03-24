Galena Park Tops List of Worst Houston Suburbs for 2024

Galena Park, a suburb located near Houston, has been declared the worst place to live in the Houston metropolitan area for 2024, according to recent data analysis. The ranking, based on factors such as income, unemployment rate, and median home values, highlights the challenges faced by residents in this community.

With a population of 10,641, Galena Park stands out for its low median income of $45,614, which is the lowest in the Houston area. Moreover, the unemployment rate in Galena Park is alarmingly high at 14.3%, further exacerbating economic struggles for its residents. Additionally, the median home value in Galena Park is recorded at $161,745, making it one of the least affordable places to live in the region.

South Houston follows closely behind as the second-worst suburb, with a population of 16,169 and a median income of $51,006, which is the second-lowest in the metro area. The unemployment rate in South Houston is 9.2%, contributing to economic instability for its residents.

Other suburbs listed among the top ten worst places to live near Houston include Baytown, Pasadena, Arcola, Humble, Webster, La Porte, Richmond, and Alvin. These areas face various challenges, including low incomes, high unemployment rates, and relatively low median home values compared to other suburbs in the region.

While these rankings may paint a bleak picture, it’s important to note that every community has its strengths and opportunities for improvement. Efforts to address economic disparities, improve job opportunities, and enhance the quality of life for residents can help uplift these suburbs and create more vibrant, thriving communities in the Houston area.

Overall, the designation of Galena Park as the worst Houston suburb for 2024 underscores the need for targeted interventions and investments to support the well-being of residents in this and other struggling communities in the region.