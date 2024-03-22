$38 Billion Budget Deficit of California – Democrats Struggle to Find Solutions!

The Senate has suggested a way to cut $17 billion from the budget deficit by postponing spending on education projects. But the Assembly, where the Democrats have the most seats hasn’t decided on a plan yet. This shows how hard it is for everyone to agree on what needs to be done to fix the budget. The problem is serious because it might be the biggest budget deficit California has ever had. Democrats have a tough job ahead as they try to figure out what to do about programs that affect a lot of people. Estimates say the budget deficit could be even bigger than they thought making it even more challenging to make decisions in the future