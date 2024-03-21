$960 Maryland State House Introduces New Tax Credit: Boosting Family Support for Struggling Families!

Maryland Introduces New Tax Credit to Aid Families Supplementary Assistance is Available but Criteria Apply

According to the U.S. Sun, Maryland’s State House has made a new rule to help families with money problems. They made a special new tax credit for families with kids. This new tax credit adds to the one already given by the federal government. It means families could get up to $960 more. But to get this extra new tax credit help families must follow some rules. They must already be getting the federal child tax credit. This means they have a kid who is 17 or younger and lives with them for most of the year. And they must claim this kid on their tax forms.

Maryland‘s Commitment to Financial Support for Families

This new rule shows that Maryland wants to help families with their money. They want to make sure all families can get new tax credit help especially those who are struggling. Maryland is using the same rules as the federal government but adding its help. This means families can get more support that fits their needs. The amount of help you get depends on how much money your family makes. Maryland is trying to give more help to families who need it most. This new rule comes at a good time as tax season is coming up. It’s a sign that Maryland is trying to make things easier for families and help them stay financially stable.