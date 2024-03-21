$29B Unemployment Fraud and $256B Debt Loom Over State’s Future – California Financial Crisis Deepens!

California Financial Crisis Report Reveals $29 Billion Loss

California Financial Crisis – Budget Cuts and Reserve Depletion

According to Just The News, California is facing big money problems because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They finally released their financial report for 2021-2022 and it’s not good. Due to California financial crisis they lost $29 billion because of unemployment fraud and they owe $256 billion more than they have. Even though the tech industry did well the state still had a $14 billion deficit in its budget for that year. Now, the government is looking at a much bigger deficit for 2024-2025 and they’re thinking of cutting spending and using up their savings to deal with it.

Financial Transparency at Risk