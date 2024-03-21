Cher’s Supposed Kidnapping, Relationships, Divorces, And Other Family Drama Over The Years

Cher’s career was lengthy and prosperous, but not without its share of personal drama. In 1962, the Grammy winner left high school to concentrate on her music, and she soon met Sonny Bono. Following their mutual love and success in music, the couple was married in 1964 and had a son named Chaz Bono in the year 1969. The couple divorced in 1975, after 11 long years of their marriage, amid rumors of adultery. The vocalist of “Believe” went on with Gregg Allman, and the two got married in June 1975. They welcomed Elijah Blue Allman, their son, a year later. Due to Gregg’s problems with substance misuse, the twosome parted ways in 1979. (Liver cancer claimed Gregg’s life in 2017).

Married To Someone Who Uses Drugs

“It was intense, but it’s difficult to be married to someone who uses drugs,” Cher stated in a 2018 interview with the Daily Mail. I simply wasn’t designed to be around drugs. Even now, I still find it ridiculous. I witnessed far too many lives being destroyed by it. It destroyed Gregory’s life. Cher has been candid about their difficult relationship ever since the two parted ways in 1975. (In 1998, Sonny, then 62 years old, passed away from injuries he sustained in a skiing accident.)

Cher stated in an interview with Parade in 2010 that “one woman, or possibly five, was insufficient for him.” “I discovered all of this later. I questioned, ‘How did you handle the logistics?’ With him, I was dependable and loyal. I don’t think it was appropriate for us to be married. Cher said that she had little money and needed to start over after their divorce. In September 2013, she told USA Today, “I thought I’d never come out of that hole.” “I needed to give him $2 million, but I had no money.” It was quite slow. I was able to secure a position in Las Vegas where I would perform twice a night. The money that my managers made exceeded my own. Being here still makes me proud. Many of them were enormous, and suddenly they vanished.

Responsibility To Attempt To Assist Kids

Elijah acknowledged that he started using narcotics when he was merely 11 years old. In February 2014, he said to Entertainment Tonight, “I began with drugs approximately the same period that we all did so, around 11.” He added that he had been drug-free since 2008. “Well, it’s exactly what everyone did, including you. I turned to heroin and opiates because I was trying to get away from everything that had happened to me in the past. Cher discussed her son’s history of drug usage in October 2023. At the time, she told individuals, “I don’t have any problems that millions of individuals in the US don’t.” “My name is Mommy. In one way or else another, it is my responsibility to attempt to assist my kids. You go above and above for your kids. Being a mother means that you merely lend a helping hand whenever you can. However, even amid heartbreak, there is joy—mostly, all you can do is smile, love, and strive to be in order with your children.