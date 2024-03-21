Christian Richard, Spouse Of Christine Quinn, Was Detained In A Bathrobe; Check The Details

Christian Richard, the spouse of Christine Quinn, was taken into custody at his $5 million home in Los Angeles. Following the arrival of numerous police cars, Christian was taken into custody and placed in handcuffs before being taken barefoot and just wearing a bathrobe to a police vehicle. According to reports, Christian cooperated with police as he was led around the home’s grounds. He was given a $30,000 bail and is still being held.

Christian Richard Is Arrested

Christian Richards was allegedly seen tossing a bag of glass bottles at a youngster, which resulted in him being handcuffed and jailed. The victim was not hurt when the suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at her; nevertheless, the victim’s child was struck and hurt. Paramedics observed the boy, but they did not take him to the hospital. Police did not provide a specific name for any of the victims. But Christian Georges Dumontet, their two-year-old son, is the only child shared by Christine and Christian, a married couple. Despite the fact that an ambulance arrived on the scene, nobody was allegedly sent to the hospital, not even the child receiving pandemic treatment at home.

Christian Richard’s Personal Life

Selling Sunset filmed Christian and Christine’s well-publicized wedding, but Christian has stayed off camera for the most part. Despite his wife’s prominent position and frequent postings, he stays very silent on social media. The two got together in 2019 when he was looking for a place to call home and a mutual acquaintance introduced him to Christine. Soon after, the couple became engaged, and on Valentine’s Day of that year, he proposed to her.

Christian Richard’s Wedding

The couple tied the knot in December. With just 75 guests, the $1 million ceremony was small and personal, set in a stunning L.A. church with a winter wonderland motif. Christine’s extravagant attire, which she wore while walking down the aisle, only to its allure. She wore a black Galia Lahav couture gown and accessorized with red Christian Louboutins, a daring choice. In Boston, Christian Richard started his work as a software engineer for Cisco. He spent six years working for the company after joining in 2001. He was a founding member of the online meal delivery business Foodler in 2004.

Christian Richard’s Career

Under Christian Richard’s leadership, the business grew to become one of the biggest online meal delivery services in North America, according to Restaurant Magazine, with over 15,000 restaurants throughout 48 states and Canada available on the platform. Christian Richard alone wrote most of the software for the business, according to the pair’s publicist, and he was recognized as a finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2016. Christian Richard was able to retire before turning forty when Boston-based Foodler was later purchased by Grubhub in 2017 for an undisclosed sum.