St. Joseph City Council and Habitat for Humanity Team Up to Build and Renovate Affordable Homes for Lower-Income Families!

St. Joseph City Council Deliberates Partnership with Habitat for Humanity

HUD Funds to Construct Four New Affordable Homes in St. Joseph

According to KQ 2, the St. Joseph City Council met on Monday to discuss teaming up with Habitat for Humanity to help people with lower incomes find affordable homes. They want to use money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to build four new affordable homes near 15th Street and Highland Avenue. Clint Thompson who leads planning and community development explained how important this partnership is. He talked about how they’re working together with groups like Habitat for Humanity and the Community Action Partnership to give more people a chance to have affordable homes.

Renovating Older Homes alongside New Construction